City of Huntington announces new naming rights sponsor for civic arena

Out with the old, in with the new. The city of Huntington has announced a new naming rights sponsor for the ASM Global managed civic arena located downtown.

The new name of the 7,500-seat facility is Mountain Health Arena.

"We are pleased to become the naming sponsor for the Huntington Civic Arena," said Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer for Mountain Health Network. "The arena draws more than 170,000 attendees for concerts and events annually throughout the region who are also patients and families that Mountain Health Network hospitals serve. We are proud to support the City of Huntington and its investment in the arena that provides for quality of life, economic growth and jobs for our community."

The city of Huntington and Mountain Health Network will sign the naming rights contract upon approval by Huntington City Council. City Council will conduct a special call meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, where members will vote whether to approve the contract.

Mountain Health Network agreed to purchase the arena naming rights for $175,000 per year over the course of 10 years, or $1.75 million total. The annual proceeds will go to the City of Huntington’s general fund.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Mountain Health Network for the next decade,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Mountain Health Arena will present a unique branding opportunity for our community. The naming rights will remind consumers throughout the Ohio River Valley and beyond that Huntington is a city that has become a regional medical center and is also a city that provides a dynamic environment for entertainment."

The arena plans to begin the rebranding process at the beginning of next year. A 2015 economic impact study by Marshall University’s Center for Business and Economic Research showed the arena generates more than $17 million in economic benefit annually for the city.

“A local arena contributes to job creation, generates taxes, improves property values and increases business for hotels, restaurants and retail,” said Cindy Collins, general manager of the arena. “It also supports local businesses such as radio, television, newspaper and helps drive tourism to strengthen a city’s brand.”

During the past year, Collins has worked closely with the city of Huntington to update the exterior of the building, such as the installation of a new 11-foot tall, 4K electronic sign in front of the main entrance. Officials say plaza renovations are set to begin next year.

The former sponsor Big Sandy Superstore purchased the naming rights in 2003. The furniture store also repurchased the naming rights of the arena in 2013. That deal expired in 2018. Before that, the facility was known as the Huntington Civic Arena.

