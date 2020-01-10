Hurricane residents considering special levy

A special levy in the city of Hurricane is up for renewal. The levy was put in place in 1947 and provides the city with $400,000 annually.

The elections for the levy happen every five years. The money is spread out within the Public Works Department and the Hurricane Police Department.

It is the main source for paving roads and different programs in the police department.

Mayor Scott Edwards said without the levy, it would be hard to keep the roads in Hurricane in proper shape.

"We normally spend two to three hundred thousand dollars a year in paving and concrete work, so taking the two hundred thousand away from the paving concrete work budget essentially eliminates it," Edwards said.

The mayor said that without the levy they would be able to do patchwork only and not the necessary road paving that would need to be done.

Early voting is currently underway, and the actual election for the levy will be Jan. 25.