City of Hurricane to get paid firefighters, other improved services

Hurricane residents will see improvements in the services the city offers by next October, including paid firefighters, city leaders announced Thursday.

The West Virginia Home Rule Board approved the city's application and 25-year plan of improvement.

The city will be able to implement a 1 percent municipal sales tax. It will help generate enough revenue to do many cosmetic improvements, along with building a community and senior center.

In addition, it will allow the fire department to have a paid chief along with three paid firefighters.

"It's our duty to protect the citizens of Hurricane,” Mayor Scott Edwards said. “You know, if there's a car wreck, a fire or any other type of emergency you can think of, the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department is there. But as numbers nationwide shrink, you know we see those trends, numbers nationwide are shrinking of volunteers on fire departments. So we want to get ahead of the curve."

The mayor said he sees the city building a new fire station, as well as adding officers to the police force.

