City of Inez facing dissolve vote

The people of Inez will face a difficult choice on November’s ballot, whether or not to dissolve the city.

The City of Inez is facing a dissolve vote during this year's Kentucky gubernatorial election.

Former city Commissioner David Nuncy, who helped get this decision on the ballot, believes the city taxes aren't worth the services provided, so he and other leaders prepared a petition to dissolve.

“It's kindly simple,” Nuncy said. “Just sit there and think about what are you getting for the tax dollars that you pay the city? What are you actually getting?”

Inez Mayor Ed Daniels believes if the city were to dissolve, citywide responsibilities would become issues for neighbors and the county government.

“We provide snow removal, trash pickup, city lights, weed cutting, and there's so many other things that's intangible that you can't talk,” Daniels said. “But we'll continue to provide these services until they would dissolve the city.”

Fifty percent of Inez voters would have to say yes to the question on the ballot "are you in favor of dissolving the city of Inez?" in order for the town to fold, a decision that Daniels hopes never happens.

“I just hope that the good people of this city will keep it,” Daniels said.

“Just go out and vote the way you feel you need to vote,” Nuncy said. “I'm not going to twist anybody's arm and say they're going to vote this way or that way. They can make that decision for themselves.”

A decision that will shape the future of Inez -- or lack thereof.

The city held a special meeting Thursday to discuss their budget. Mayor Daniels pledged that the city does not plan on raising taxes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.