City of Ironton declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 threat

A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Ironton due to the novel coronavirus threat, Mayor Sam Cramblit said Thursday.

He announced that the city is limiting public gatherings to no more than 200 people.

Cramblit also said the city is asking nursing home administrators to follow guidelines from Gov. Mike DeWine about limited visits.

Furthermore, the city has issued a no handshake policy citywide.

The mayor said the city is working with city schools to find out what steps will be taken next.

Government buildings in the city will remain open at this time.

The primary election on Tuesday, March 17 is scheduled to proceed as planned, but city officials encourage early voting to limit contact with others. For more information, call the Board of Elections at 740- 532-0444.

City officials encourage proper handwashing, especially when going out in public.

