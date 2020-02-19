City of Morgantown lowers penalty for marijuana possession

The City of Morgantown is changing the way people are punished for possession of marijuana.

According to the city's communications manager Andrew Stacy, council approved an ordinance at Tuesday night's meeting that will lower the penalty for marijuana possession.

The bill sets the maximum penalty for the possession of 15 grams or less at zero time incarceration, and reduces the maximum fine to 15 dollars. Those found in possession of marijuana can still be charged with a misdemeanor.

Stacy said this only applies to the Morgantown Police Department, and WVU Police, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police will still follow state and federal laws.

The new ordinance simply gives Morgantown Police Officers the choice to follow the new rule, or to follow state and federal law.

