City of Myrtle Beach declaring curfew after ‘credible threat’ directed at police department, officials say

The City of Myrtle Beach will declare a curfew Sunday night out of an abundance of caution due to credible threats, according to city officials.

According to Jackie Hatley, the mayor pro-tem, the curfew will run from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The announcement comes after the city declared a state of civil emergency after threats of violence relating to protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Brenda Bethune signed the order Sunday afternoon, which is in effect until further notice. Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the department received information of a "credible threat directed at the police department and are preparing accordingly.”

Crews were seen putting up metal sheeting at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center shortly before the order was issued.

It comes after protests moved down Ocean Boulevard Sunday morning that remained peaceful.