City of Nitro Police looks to create bicycle unit

Faster than running, but a lot smaller and easier to maneuver than a cruiser.

The city is looking to purchase a couple of bikes for officers to use allowing them to interact with the community in ways they haven't before.

"The bike unit was proposed to give us a little bit more mobility during events like Riverfest, Boomtown days. The proposal is to outfit two officers with bikes and whatever gear we would need to function in the community," Nitro City Police Officer Scott Reekie said.

Reekie said he sees the benefit that bikes provide the Charleston Police Department and he also hopes that smaller towns and cities get bikes, as well.

One more bid for the bikes must be received before the city can make a purchase.