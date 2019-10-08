City of Nitro proposes annexation of some roads in Cross Lanes

The city of Nitro is looking to annex a portion of Cross Lanes.

According to a proposal, submitted to Kanawha County commissioners, the city is looking to annex parts of Lakeview Drive, (W.Va. 622/24) and Goff Mountain Road (W.Va. 622). Both are areas where several businesses are located. Mayor Dave Casebolt tells WSAZ that Route 622 to the top of the mountain adjacent to the landfill is already in city limits.

He said the proposed annexation would take the city limit to the stoplight and out Lakeview to Don Karnes Drive.

According to the request, the city of Nitro believes its full-time police and fire service can help to provide quicker response times in emergency situations. If approved, the annexation would also mean providing city services such as solid waste collection, public water and sewer services and street maintenance.

The city believes that the city would help with traffic control on the heavily traveled roads near the shopping center, which could help to cut down on congestion and accidents especially during the busy holiday season.

According to the request, the city of Nitro Fire Department already responds with Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in the area that the city is looking to annex.

The annexation is only for roads. No households or businesses would be impacted if the request is approved. Casebolt says no taxes would be impacted by the annexation.

In July 2018, Kanawha County commissioners shot down a similar request by the city. Click here for more.

Casebolt said that the move would enclose the city and protect it from any future annexation attempts but those outside the city, adding that every legal requirement has been met in the request to commissioners.

Cross Lanes Community Development posted the annexation proposal on its Facebook page. The group said in a Facebook message Tuesday night that they are working to assess the impact of the request, adding that Delegate Dianna Graves has indicated she will look into the request as well.