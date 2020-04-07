City of Nitro to postpone city elections

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Nitro has postponed its city elections by one month.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, it was announced that officials with the Secretary of State's office have given the City of Nitro permission to move their elections from June 2 to July 9.

All of the candidates' petitions to run were approved, so long as they received the correct number of required signatures to run for the office of mayor. One candidate did not receive enough signatures and will not be included on the ballot.

A date for early voting has not been determined at this time, but will be decided by the Secretary of State's office.

