City of Pikeville receives $500,000 grant for rural health care

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he wants to tackle the issue of rural health care head-on.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city of Pikeville with the Appalachian Regional Commission grant for $500,000. The money will be used to fund a program for recruiting the next generation of nurses.

On Monday, he presented the city of Pikeville with the Appalachian Regional Commission grant for $500,000. The money will be used to fund a program for recruiting the next generation of nurses.

"There are approximately 300,000 Rn vacancies nationwide and, according to the American Association of College and Nursing, estimate they will need a million more nurses by 2024," said Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn.

The city will use the funds to equip a 10,000-square-foot facility at Pikeville Medical Center.

"We are returning every dollar of our coal severance to our coal counties," Beshear said. "That will return nearly 18 million dollars to this and other counties to make sure that we can use it to diversify the economy and rebuild."

Project Health Care Employment Around Resource Traning or HEART is designed to educate high school students about careers in the healthcare field. The program will start this fall and aims to reach 400 students. Its goal is to minimize the nursing shortage at Pikeville Medical Center and around eastern Kentucky.

"The city will use the funds to equip a simulated career learning environment to stimulate high school students in the health care industry," Beshear said.

The governor says the loss of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, shows residents why investing in rural hospitals is so important.

"The importance of our rural health care and rural hospitals is shown by the devastating news in Ashland. If we don't invest in rural hospitals, we see a loss of 1,000 jobs. Here we are creating the type of workforces that helps others in our region truly survive," Beshear said.

This will help to reduce Pikeville Medical Center's need to hire outside nurses.

"We are having to hire agency nurses, and they are great nurses. But they come from places like West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia. They come and work hard and get a great check. They are paid for their labor, but they take back those earnings into other states," Blackburn said. "They are reinvested into other communities instead of our own communities."

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter is thankful for the governor's choice to invest in Pikeville.

"All these hospitals are struggling for nursing, so it's not just helping here [Pikeville.] It's going to be helping the region," Carter said.