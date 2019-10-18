Land Reuse Agency created in South Charleston

City leaders in South Charleston have decided to create a land reuse agency to help in the fight against abandoned and dilapidated properties.

The city of Charleston established its own land reuse agency in August.

At Thursday night's city council meeting, members decided that the agency would be responsible for identifying and acquiring vacant and abandoned properties in the city, as well as working with the owners of abandoned properties.

"We've been pretty aggressive in South Charleston at buying up dilapidated property and making it useful again for the community and for the neighborhoods. Whether it be a demolition and a resale of the property or a revitalization to that building. So this just gives us another tool, another tool in the tool chest to be able to help do these kind of things," South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said.

Anyone who has issues with a dilapidated or abandoned properties is urged to call South Charleston City Hall at (304) 744-5301.