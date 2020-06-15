City of St. Albans to open pool beginning June 27

Families will be able to make a splash this summer in St. Albans.

Mayor Scott James says the city pool will open for a shortened season starting June 27 through the beginning of August, for a total of 45 days.

According to Mayor James, the pool will be open for three sessions daily, starting at 10 a.m..

The sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The hour in between each session will be a chance for the staff to clean the pool area.

The pool will be limited to 75 guests each session.

The cost is $3 per adult and $2 per child.

People will be able call ahead 24 hours in advance to book their pool time or you can schedule your time on an app.

Mayor James also said the carnival that benefits the football boosters will happen this July 15-18 at Roadside Park.

