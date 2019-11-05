Charleston opens up more space for metered parking

The city of Charleston says it took a step to make parking simpler Monday evening by adding more metered parking downtown.

The city of Charleston repealed several old city ordinances to allow more metered parking downtown.

City Council repealed several old city ordinances to allow metered parking along Summers Street, Hale Street, Washington Street West and Bigley Avenue.

The city says it makes things easier for neighbors as well as local businesses.

Many of those parking spots on those streets were originally limited parking areas, only allowing between five and 30 minutes for drivers, but will now allow for more long-term use.

“A lot of our downtown and in our neighborhoods,” Charleston Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover said. “We want people to stay, we want people to eat and shop and get some stuff done.”

Jack Esteps, who co-owns a business on the corner of Summers and Lee streets, says that this will be great for merchants downtown.

“Meters are always full down here because there's a lot of business in downtown Charleston,” Esteps said. “I think with the additional spaces for customers, it's going to help everybody as well as the city.”

According to city officials, the new parking spaces will be ready before the end of the year.

