City says crumbling building must be repaired by Monday

A crumbling building in the 1500 block of Washington Street East must be repaired by Monday or it will be demolished, the city of Charleston said Friday.

Brick has been falling from the building's façade, leading to the closure of the nearby intersection.

The city said it received a report Friday from an independent structural engineer, saying the structure needs “immediate, extensive repairs in order to salvage the building.”

It goes on to say, “Specifically, there is an immediate threat to public safety that requires either the complete demolition of the building or the immediate removal of all portions of the veneer brick, dismantling of damaged parapet walls and repairs to any hidden damage that is uncovered.”

According to the city, the owner “must complete the removal of all portions of the veneer brick, dismantling of damaged parapet walls and begin repairs to any hidden damage by 6 p.m. Monday.

If that deadline is not met, the city will be demolished. The city also say streets will continue to be closed “until the threat to public safety is removed.”

