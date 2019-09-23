Class action filed to get benefits back for rest of former Conn clients

Attorneys filed a new class action lawsuit Monday morning to help the rest of Eric C. Conn's former clients get their benefits back.

In 2016, about 800 former Conn clients lost their benefits through Social Security Administration hearings. Those hearings were later ruled unconstitutional, but still people went years without their benefits.

It was not until the summer of 2019 that five federal judges in separate rulings ordered that benefits be reinstated to 300-400 of those former clients.

While attorneys said this was a good first step, between 400 to 500 people did not get their benefits back.

Attorney Ned Pillersdorf explained that "the SSA is still refusing to reinstate benefits to those who were not successful in navigating the SSA obstacle course and having an active case in federal court." This means people who could not keep their benefits appeals cases active or even pay the filing fees currently will not get their benefits back.

Pillersdorf said that the attorneys in the class action filed Monday are arguing that whether former clients kept their appeals active is irrelevant because they lost their benefits in hearings that were ruled unconstitutional.

The class action has nine class representatives and was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

