Clay Center announces reopening plans

The Clay Center announced their re-opening plans Saturday morning in a release.

According to the release, summer camps for students will resume June 15. Camps will be offered with limited capacity and held in self-contained classrooms with physical distancing protocols in place.

The release also says that adult and teen focused programming in the Juliet Art Museum such as workshops, classes and small group tours led by Clay Center staff and locally based artists will also resume.

“As you can imagine, I am just as anxious as you to open the curtains in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall; however, we know that a brief intermission is what is in the best interests of our patrons, staff and performers," Clay Center president and CEO Al Najjar said in a statement. "We will continue to follow local and state government guidelines and the advice of experts and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Clay Center also says that public access to the Avampato Discovery Museum is not available until public gathering restrictions are lifted.

Performances scheduled at the Clay Center are still suspended until restrictions are cleared by public officials.

