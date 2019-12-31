Clay Center helps children celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve'

Children in Charleston were able to celebrate New Year's Eve a little bit early on Tuesday, as the Clay Center hosted its 'Noon Year's Eve' celebration.

The event featured a dance party, a toast, 2020 hat making, and their own take on the famous ball drop.

Martin Bowling and his son, Roamin, were excited to celebrate the New Year at the Clay Center. Martin said, "It's awesome that like, we have something that we can come do with the kids early on. It gives them the full New Year's experience. They get the ball drop. They get the confetti. They get the toast. And, we don't have to stay up late and ruin our sleep schedule."

After celebrating the 'noon year', party-goers and their families stayed and enjoyed the Clay Center's exhibits.