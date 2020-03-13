Clay Center to suspend major events for thirty days

The Clay Center is suspending all performances and major events for the next thirty days due to the threat of COVID-19. This applies for all events with an audience of more than 250 people.

According to the Clay Center, they will reevaluate after thirty days to determine the safest course of action for future events.

Currently, Clay Center museum galleries remain open. This status is being monitored daily and is subject to change.

Center staff said they will monitor daily museum attendance to ensure that museum galleries do not exceed 250 people at one time.

"As a public space and resource, the Clay Center is dedicated to keeping our guests safe and informed," said Al Najjar, Clay Center President & CEO.

Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting all public spaces daily. As an addition precaution, the Clay Center said they are doubling their cleaning and disinfecting efforts of all frequently touched objects and surfaces throughout museum galleries.

Hand sanitizer stations have also been increased throughout the building.