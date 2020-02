Clay County dispatchers tell WSAZ Clay County Schools are on a two-hour delay because of a rockslide.

The rockslide happened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday along WV 16 near the Clay Go Mart.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the road is now back open.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the rock slide was blocking two lanes of WV 16.

