‘Click to Pray eRosary’: The Vatican’s new phone app

Never accuse the Vatican of being behind the times. The rosary has never been so modern.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network announced the launch of the “Click to Pray eRosary” this week.

It’s “an interactive, smart and app-driven wearable device that serves as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary for peace in the world,” Vatican News said in a news release. “It can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by making the sign of the cross.”

It is Bluetooth enabled and water-resistant as well.

The device, made of black agate and hematite rosary beads and a “smart cross,” syncs with the official prayer app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, where Pope Francis has his own personal profile.

It includes an audio guide and content about praying the rosary.

The eRosary is available from Italy for about $110 (99 euros).

