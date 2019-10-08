Closure of Blackhawk mining facilities in southern W.Va. to affect nearly 350 employees

Nearly 350 mining employees are affected by the closure of five mining-related facilities in Logan and Mingo counties, Blackhawk Mining announced Tuesday.

The company said it has sent WARN notices to 342 employees.

Each affected employee is encouraged to apply to open positions elsewhere within the company.

The affected operations are:

Washington Underground Mine, Logan County

Muddy Bridge Underground Mine, Logan County

Buffalo Underground Mine, Logan County

Fanco Preparation Plant and Loadout, Logan County

Mingo 1 Preparation Plant and Mingo 2 (Scaggs) Loadout, Mingo County

The company also says it is idling operations at its No. 8 Underground Mine in Mingo County.

Blackhawk Mining has headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. It operates 10 mining operations across West Virginia and Kentucky.

