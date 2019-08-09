Coal Exchange Building purchased at auction

A downtown Huntington landmark is now under new ownership.

The nearly century-old Coal Exchange Building has been purchased at auction for $475,000.

The Coal Exchange Building, longtime home of Glenn’s Sporting Goods, was purchased for $475,000 by Jay Barta at auction Thursday.

Barta was represented by Huntington real estate firm McGuire Realty.

“Plans are to renovate the whole building from top to bottom,” said McGuire Realty president Francis McGuire. “Utilizing the upper levels for residential properties and that coverts a pretty wide range. It could be from student housing to apartments to long-stay hotel type thing.”

The lower levels of the building, where Glenn's used to be located, will be commercial property. The number of vendors depend on what kind of demand Barta and McGuire receive, but it's still early in the process.

“If we get a bigger demand for commercial, we may go up another floor,” McGuire said. “If we get a larger demand for residential we may do not so many floors on commercial.”

Due to extensive planning needed to fix the mechanical and plumbing systems, renovations will not begin for several months.