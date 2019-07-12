Historic Coal Exchange Building up for sale in Huntington

A landmark Huntington high-rise building is up for sale.

We took Air3 out Friday for a bird’s eye view of the Coal Exchange Building, located at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 11th Street.

Built in the mid-1920s, the 14-story building housed the Coal Exchange Bank in its early years. It has also been home to physicians’ and dentists’ offices, along with other businesses.

Perhaps its best-known tenant was Glenn’s Sporting Goods before the business relocated to 4th Avenue.

The Coal Exchange Building goes up for auction the second week of August. We'll keep you posted.

