UPDATE | Water turned back on for village of Coal Grove

UPDATE 4/26/29 @ 5:35 p.m.

Officials say that the water has been turned back on for residents in the village of Coal Grove after the town's water tank was completely drained.

The entire village and dozens of customers outside of city limits were without water after a tank line busted Friday afternoon.

Crews say the village's 5000,000 gallon water tank was completely drained after the line burst.

Officials say the water tank levels dropped 27 feet in just 2 hours.

The tank line that burst was on the side of a mountain and crews say it was difficult to repair.

While the water is back on, the village administrator says it could be sometime before the water tank is filled back up and customers have full water pressure again.

Crews say they hope to have the water turned back on for residents effected outside of the city sometime Friday evening and that all customers will have full water pressure again sometime tomorrow.

A boil water advisory remains in effect Friday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/26/19

The village of Coal Grove is under a boil water advisory after a water tank line burst.

The Coal Grove water system was shut down after the break Friday afternoon and customers were without water while crews worked on the busted line.

Crews say an excavator was used to remove the broken line and that a new line has been installed.

Crews say it still could be some time before the water tank is filled back up.

In the meantime, officials are advising that customers boil water for at least 3 minutes before drinking it.

