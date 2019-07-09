Coal Truck Shuts Down Ohio Roadway

Ohio State Highway Patrols tell WSAZ.com what they believe to be a coal truck has turned over on State Route 93.

The single vehicle accident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday near Decatur Township in Lawrence County, Ohio.

It happened near the 20 mile marker.

The driver of the truck did sustain minor injuries.

State Route 93 is shut down. Troopers tell WSAZ the roadway will be closed for at least another hour.

We'll continue to keep you updated of WSAZ.com and on the WSAZ app.