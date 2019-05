A coal truck pulled down electric lines in Chesapeake, West Virginia Thursday morning.

The arms that hold the tarp down on the bed of the coal truck pulled the electric lines down.

Crews on scene tell us no one was hurt.

MacCorkle Ave was shut down between 124th and 125th Streets, it has since reopened.

Crews are waiting for AEP to get there to put the lines back up.

