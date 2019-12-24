Coal miner killed in Marshall County mine

A coal miner at Murray Energy Marshall County Mine near Moundsville, West Virginia was killed Monday night, according to UMWA officials.

According to a press release, Raymond L. Starkey, 21, was fatally injured at the mine while helping to repair a beltline.

A statement from UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said, “We will not rest until we know the circumstances of brother Starkey’s death, so that we can prevent something like this from ever happening again. I ask every mining family, indeed every American family, to lift up the Starkey family in your prayers this holiday season.”

Governor Jim Justice also released a statement saying, “Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost a dedicated, hard-working West Virginia coal miner yesterday evening. We ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for Raymond’s family, his friends, and the entire coal mining community. This is especially devastating news to learn on Christmas Eve, but we know that West Virginians will come together during this tragedy and surround his family with love and support.”

Eugene White, Director of the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training is at the scene.