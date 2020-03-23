Coal truck and car collide in Kanawha County

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident where Metro 911 dispatchers say a coal truck and a car collided Monday night.

It happened in the Eskdale area of Kanawha County, near Pullensville Lane. The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m.

A Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputy on scene said there was only one person in the car and that person is possibly injured.

Dispatchers say there was possible entrapment.

