A coal truck crash shut down a road in Kanawha County Friday evening.

The crash is in the 13000 block of MacCorkle Avenue. The truck was loaded and spilled coal all over the roadway.

It happened just after 4 p.m. and 911 dispatchers say the road will likely be shut down for several hours.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

