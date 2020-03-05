Coal truck leaking diesel closes lane

A coal truck leaking diesel has closed one lane of Campbells Creek.

It happened around 10 Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say a coal truck's fuel tank is on the side of the truck and it ruptured.

No one was hurt.

Metro 911 says Campbells Creek at Kanawha Boulevard East is shut down at this time. All traffic out of Campbells Creek is being detoured onto Piedmont Road.

The Malden Volunteer Fire Department is responding and the Department of Highways is on their way to the scene.

