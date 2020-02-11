UPDATE l Coal truck overturns onto railroad tracks; Route 60 reopens

UPDATE 02/11/2020 @ 7:46 a.m..

Route 60 is back open near Cedar Grove in Kanawha County after a coal truck went over a small embankment and fell onto railroad tracks.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

EMS crews took the driver of the coal truck to the hospital.

Kanawha County deputies tell WSAZ the driver of the coal truck had minor injuries.

Coal spilled onto the railroad tracks.

Crews are waiting on a tow truck to remove the coal truck before they can clean up the coal.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 02/11/2020

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a coal truck overturned early Tuesday morning and shut down Route 60 near Mile Branch.

It happened just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

No word on if there are any injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews are at the crash site.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ they expect Route 60 in the area to be shut down for an extensive amount of time.

WSAZ has a crew heading to the scene.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App for the latest information.