Coal worker dies in western Ky.

A coal worker died at a western Kentucky mine, company officials said Thursday.

In a statement, Warrior Coal General Manager of Operations Bill Adelman said employees found the man unresponsive near a battery-powered scoop inside the Cardinal Mine in Madisonville.

His fellow miners carried him back to the surface, where they were met by emergency crews. The miner was pronounced dead around 4:45 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we ask you to join us in extending support to this miner's family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time," Adelman said in the statement.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Adelman said state and federal officials are investigating the incident, along with Warrior Coal.