Cody's Dugout with #RACK

Baseball and softball season kick off soon, and #RACK wants to be sure equipment gets into the hands of deserving kids and teens, so Elliott and Lea Ann Gollihue have started 'Cody's Dugout.'

Things needed include gloves, bats, cleats, helmets, baseball and softball pants, and balls.

Donations are distributed to local little leagues in the tri-state area.

If you would like to donate, you can contact 606-694-7884 for pick up and drop off information.

The collection ends on March 20.

You can help #RACK promote kindness by joining the #RACK Random Acts of Cody Kindness on Facebook.

RACK is a global kindness movement as it has stretched to all 50 states and 99 countries.