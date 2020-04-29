College students need to file FAFSA for federal aid

Many college seniors are looking for answers regarding what their freshman year of college will look like.

Many state universities are amending or updating their fall admission requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For students planning on attending college this fall, the FAFSA can be a gateway to higher education.

The good news is, you still have time to complete the FAFSA - but an important deadline is quickly approaching.

The FAFSA must be filled out by May 15 to see if you qualify for the West Virginia Higher Education Grant.

If your family’s financial situation has changed dramatically since you or your parents filed taxes, complete the FAFSA questions as instructed on the application, submit your FAFSA form, then contact the school you plan to attend and discuss your current situation with the financial aid office.

You can complete the FAFSA at www.fafsa.gov.

If you have any questions, call the Higher Education Policy Commission at 877-987-7664.