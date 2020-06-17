Columbus bans police use of tear gas, limits pepper spray

The city of Columbus has prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Andrew Ginther's introduction of the new policy comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Additionally, Columbus State Community College announced it will be dismantling the statue of Christopher Columbus that has been displayed on its downtown campus since 1988 in an effort to be “mindful of societal change.”