Columbus gang member who helped traffic drugs to Portsmouth sentenced to 20 years

A gang member involved in an attempted murder and responsible for helping traffic drugs to the Portsmouth area was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Steve Henderson Jr., 25, of Columbus, a member of the Trevitt and Atcheson (T&A) Crips gang, was sentenced Wednesday in Columbus.

"T&A engaged in a long-term operation of consistent transportation of heroin and crack from Columbus to Portsmouth, Ohio, for sale in various 'trap houses,' " federal investigators said in a news release.

On their Facebook page, Portsmouth Police posted, “(This is) another example of coordination between local, state, and federal partners to disrupt violent crime and drug distribution in our communities.”

Investigators say T&A members used female members and drug-addicted "mules" to help move drugs. They also say Henderson “shot and attempted to murder rival Milo Bloods gang members in June 2014 and opened fire on a person after a dispute involving stolen narcotics in April 2105.”

Henderson was one of 19 defendants charged in a gang-related conspiracy that lasted nearly nine years and involved “murders, attempted murders, drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, witness tampering, robbery, assault and other crimes.”

Some of Henderson’s co-conspirators were charged with five murders in Columbus area.

