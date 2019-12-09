Columbus man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot Wal-Mart employees

A Columbus man has been arrested in Kanawha County after allegedly threatening to shoot Wal-Mart employees on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, James Litchfield, 42, of Columbus, has been charged with threats of terroristic acts.

The complaint says that Litchfield entered the Wal-Mart in Nitro and attempted to cash a $1,200 dollar check. When the system would not cash the check, Litchfield allegedly became angry and threatened to return with a gun and shoot employees.

Officers spoke to the clerk who interacted with Litchfield, and he stated that Litchfield had left his name and phone number with the workers. Officers called Litchfield, who allegedly confirmed he was at the Nitro Wal-Mart earlier that day.

