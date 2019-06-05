Columbus woman convicted of trafficking cocaine in Gallia County

A woman from Columbus, Ohio was convicted of trafficking cocaine in Gallia County.

Kelsey Shannon, 22, of Columbus, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Shannon trafficked approximately 100 grams of cocaine.

She faces up to 11 years in prison for the trafficking charge and up to three years for the tampering with evidence charge.

A judge will sentence Shannon on July 2 in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.