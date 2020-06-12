Commission votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol

In an 11-1 vote, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission has agreed to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the capitol rotunda.

The statue will be moved to Fairview, Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement following the decision, saying, " It was past time for this vote and for this action. But what it will mean is that we get a little closer to truly being Team Kentucky – that every child who walks into this Capitol feels welcome, and none of them have to look at a symbol and a statue that stands for the enslavement of their ancestors. Today is a move toward showing that everybody is welcome in this building and that our government should work for the betterment of every single Kentuckian – that we have systematic issues that we must address, but that now is the time to truly move forward, to truly make progress and to show that Team Kentucky includes every single Kentuckian.”

Commission member Brandon Wilson was the only member to vote against moving the Jefferson Davis statue.

The statue has been in the capital since 1936.

This issue has been debated before. Five years ago this month the same commission considered moving the statue. The result of that debate was the removal of one of the bronze plaques in front of the statue.