Charleston Council committee passes ordinance on health care facilities access

Emotions ran high in city hall after the Charleston Rules and Ordinance Committee passed a controversial ordinance Wednesday night.

A protester holds signs outside of the Women's Health Clinic in Charleston.

The ordinance would protect people coming and going from health care facilities, preserve the rights of protesters and add offenses and penalties to violating it.

"This bill is about public safety. It’s about maintaining people seeking healthcare. People protesting--their safety. It is about privacy,” Caitlin Cook, Council member at-large said.

For example, if someone comes within 8 feet of another person and engages in a non-consensual dispute within 100 feet of a medical facility, they could face a misdemeanor.

This is something that pro-life advocate Derrick Evans doesn't agree with.

"This is about trying to keep pro-life people from coming here practicing their first amendment and their freedom of speech to come out here and try to save babies,” Evans said.

As a father of two with one on the way, he believes protesting outside the Women's Health Center in Charleston is the right thing to do.

"We’ve had 3 women choose life right there because we were there--three babies--their hearts are beating right now,” he said.

Although the ordinance applies to all health care facilities, the ordinance was requested on behalf of the Charleston Police Department after numerous calls from the Women's Health Center in Charleston. The chief says it's a matter of public safety.

"I think it's a good compromise. People can still protest you just have to create that little bit of space, which I think is just going to make it a lot safer for everyone involved,” Chief Opie Smith said.

Caitlin Cotter Coillberg is a former hospital chaplain and has comforted people on the worst days of their lives. For that reason, she says she's in support of the ordinance.

"Most of the people who were accessing that healthcare were people who had non-viable pregnancies so these were wanted pregnancies people who had already thought of names for their children often times and then had found out that they weren’t going to be able to have a healthy baby,” she said.

Despite disagreement from some in the community, Cook, the council member who introduced the ordinance, believes it’s an essential change from the previous ordinance from 1975.

"We want voices to be heard in the capital city and we want people to be able to access to healthcare they need and this bill ensures that,” she said.

The ordinance's final approval is up to the Charleston City Council.