Communities In Schools program comes to Braxton County

West Virginia first lady Kathy Justice's Community In Schools (CIS) program is now expanding to Braxton County.

The program is a nationwide organization that strives to help empower students to achieve in life. It specializes in dropout prevention by connecting at-risk students to resources for things they may need such as food, clothing and counseling.

The program is in school full-time and aims to increase graduation rates, improve attendance and develop relationships between the adults and students.

Cynthia Sorsaia is a support coordinator at the Department of Education with Communities and Schools and she says the program is a great step in the right direction.

"They empower them to stay in school and then to also achieve in life," Sorsaia told WSAZ. "It's not just about what we can do for them in school but it's about what we can help them do when they graduate."

The program began in 2004 and is currently in nine counties, including Braxton.

