Communities concerned about abortion billboards

"14 weeks we heard our grand babies heart beat," said Theresa Singleton, resident of Fairmont. "This baby is a real, it's a human, it's alive, it has a heartbeat."

Many people have mixed feelings about the billboards and say that they are not appropriate for anyone to see.

Several people in the community have reached out on social media while others who share say that they disagree with the billboards.

Other people say that it is not fair for anyone to see, not just mothers.

"I have my own child and I think that we actually both believe that we were both talking about it saying that babies deserve to actually have life," said Britanna Michael, resident of West Virginina.

We have reached out to the Women's Health Center of West Virginia but they were closed and did not release a statement.

We also reached out to Lamar who runs the electronic billboard, they were also closed and did not get back to us.

No one we spoke to said they were in favor of the billboards staying up.