Communities hold vigils for missing Magoffin Co. toddler

Vigils were held in Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night to show support for the family of a missing Magoffin County toddler.

Investigators are looking for 22-month-old Kenneth Howard. Search leaders say they were contacted approximately one hour after Howard went missing Sunday night. Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, and it is being considered a missing person case.

A big crowd gathered at Ramey Memorial Park in Salyersville to lift each other with prayer and song, hoping for the boy's safe return.

"We've all been devastated about it. We've all worried. We've lost sleep."

"A 22-month-old beautiful child somewhere tonight is in some kind of trouble."

Folks also gathered at the Ramada in Paintsville to pray for Kenneth and his family.

"I know the pain I feel inside; I just can't even [begin to] imagine how they're feeling right now."

They want the family to know they have the community's support.

"Whether you're their neighbor or just someone in the community, everyone wants to see this little boy brought home."

"If there's one miracle from God left out there, just please let it be for him."

Pastors at one vigil urged gatherers to pray for Kenneth every hour on the hour until he's found.