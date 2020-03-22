Community asked to help sew face masks for front line workers

Several West Virginia sewing groups are banding together to help take care of those on the front line.

Senator Joe Manchin and the Charleston Area Medical Center are calling on any and all who sew, to help make masks for medical professionals during the Coronavirus pandemic, following a severe shortage of supplies.

Michelle Hill owns WV Quilt in Barboursville, she made a post on Facebook asking for help and got a flood of messages.

"Well, it blew up," said Hill. "It was like there's so many people desperate."

One of her distributors is sending a bunch of elastic to help make the sides of the mask that loop around the ears. That shipment should arrive Tuesday.

She plans to donate masks to EMS, fire, police, grocery workers, hospital staff and other essential groups.

She's offering a drop-off mail slot at her business on Main Street in Barboursville, which will be temporarily closed.

"It's going to hurt more than you can ever imagine," said Hill. "But this is the time to pull together and do what we can."

CAMC is accepting donations of materials and supplies from those who aren't able to sew. They're requesting 100% cotton fabric and elastic for the ear loops.

"You need something to make the little nose piece out of," said Suzanne Strait. "Which is either like twist ties on garbage bags or bread or pipe cleaners."

Suzanne Strait is a professor at Marshall University who used her powers of social media to create the West Virginia Mask Army, whose in desperate need of sewers. She says this was a chance to channel her energy for good.

"I mean it was either sitting at home stressing and crying or doing something and I'm a do-something person," said Strait.

Suzanne is working on a filtered mask using furnace filters for health professionals as a deeper layer of protection. She's also recommending do-it-yourself face shields as a home project.

"Also the plastic face mask are great for kids," said Strait. "They can make them and keep everybody when they're out from not touching their face, because they have a soda bottle on their face."

Suzanne says they've purchased more than $4,000 in materials and are mostly needing help with sewing at this point, however they're also in need of elastic.

Sewing circles are not recommended to help prevent the spread of the virus.

You can drop off or pick-up supplies for the WV Mask Army at First United Methodist Church on 5th Avenue in Huntington.

To drop off masks or supplies to Michelle Hill in Barboursville, check out WV Quilts mail slot at 642 Main Street.

We've also been told there's a group in Proctorville, Ohio working on a similar project.