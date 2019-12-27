Community cleans ducks after oil spill

An oil spill near Fallsburg early Tuesday morning led to humans helping animals.

Several ducks, with oil caught in their feathers after swimming in Blaine Creek near Fallsburg, were cleaned up by Shalon and Helen Holt at their home in Louisa.

Lawrence County officials took several others in with the assistance of the Lawrence County Humane Society.

According to the Lawrence County Department of Environmental Services, the oil has been contained and will complete clean up of Blaine Creek once it rains.