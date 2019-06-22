Community comes together to look for missing man

Dozens of volunteers worked with the Kenova fire and police departments Saturday to search for a man that has been missing since May 27.

Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan says Dale Marcum Ellis, 62, was last seen at his home in town. Over the last two weeks, the department has been told a of a few possible sightings in Cabell and Wayne Counties, but nothing has come from those calls.

Search crews spent Saturday combing through areas along the Ohio and Big Sandy rivers where Ellis has been known to go fish.

Sullivan tells WSAZ Ellis has a serious heart condition and takes regular medication for it that family members say he would be out of by now if he had it with him.

Sullivan says Ellis is considered to be in danger.

Ellis has brown hair, green eyes and is about 5'11.

The Kenova Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact their dispatch center at 304-453-1281.