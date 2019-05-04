Community comes together to pray for toddler fighting for her life

The Raceland community held a vigil Thursday for a toddler who is being treated after police say she was severely shaken by her mother's boyfriend.

Amy Hewlett organized the prayer. She is neighbor's with the little girl's grandparents.

"You know it's been hard for everyone," Hewlett said. "I mean even if you don't know, just to read the details about what's happened to the baby, you just can't believe it."

Raceland Police arrested Bobby Brantley Monday. They say the 2-year-old girl was shaken or slammed by him at an apartment on Riverside Drive.

Officers say the child was unresponsive when they arrived on scene but was revived by first responders after 15 minutes of CPR.

Hewlett says the community has really shown their support to the family in the last several days. A fundraiser raised more than $10,000 in a short period to help the family with mounting medical costs.

"Raceland and Worthington are such a small community, said Hewlett. "When something like this happens, it hits everybody."

Brantley was booked into the Greenup County Detention Center and is charged with child abuse.

