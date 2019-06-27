Community fears for dogs after several allegedly poisoned

Imagine letting your pets out and never seeing them again.

Deputies in Johnson County are working to figure out who is responsible for the dog poisonings.

"Someone is poisoning dogs in a pretty concentrated area," said Lyndsey Weber.

That is what many in the Davis Branch community in Johnson County worry about.

"We're supposed to be a really tight community and this is not what communities do," Weber said.

Weber has lived in this area her entire life.

"It's just not fair for the community to have to live in fear of their pets being mass murdered," explained Weber.

In one instance, a black German shepherd named "Tank" died.

Veterinarians determined he likely died from ingesting anti-freeze.

"They get sick. Then in a few days they just pass away," Weber pointed out.

Now deputies in Johnson County are working hard to try and figure out who is responsible.

"100%, you killed these dogs. It's not oh, I put the poison out and they may not have gotten into it," said Weber.

Those behind the poisonings could face a charge of animal cruelty.

"We're really hoping that we can try to put a stop to this," Weber said.

Weber told WYMT she even worries about the children in her neighborhood.

"You destroyed lives. You shattered worlds and it has to stop," explained Weber.

If you believe animals in your community are at risk, officials ask you to call the police immediately.