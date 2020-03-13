Community leaders meet in Pikeville to address coronavirus concerns

Pikeville Medical Center hosted a meeting Friday with Pike County community leaders to answer questions and address how they'll be prepared when novel coronavirus cases hit eastern Kentucky.

They addressed questions about PMC's protocol and help to put the community at ease.

In 2016, Pikeville Medical Center became a certified Ebola Prevention and Infection Control hospital. PMC says because of this the infectious disease protocol is similar.

"We have tested four cases, two of those cases came back negative. And two of those tests are still pending but we expect them to come back negative," said PMC Chief Medical Officer Dr.Aaron Crum.

And with PMC as one of the region's largest employers, employing nearly 3,000 people they have taken extra precautions for their staff.

"Any staff who travels or takes a cruise will have to self quarantine for 14 days," Crum said.

Hospital administrators say this is something they are prepared for.

"We are ready to treat our first case, or our second one, too, when the time comes," said PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn.

